CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,825 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 39,065 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

