CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $243.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $177.27 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.27.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

