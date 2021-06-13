CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $396.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.04. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

