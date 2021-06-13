CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after buying an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,692 shares of company stock worth $14,276,503. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.