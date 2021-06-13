CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $46.16 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.86.

