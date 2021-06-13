CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,913,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USNA opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

