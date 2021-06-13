CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after buying an additional 994,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,714,000 after buying an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,901,000 after buying an additional 183,260 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

