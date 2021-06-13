CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Cintas stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.