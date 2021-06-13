CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 3,886 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,272 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000.

BIV stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

