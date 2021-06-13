CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 9,280 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

HZNP stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

