CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 9,746 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SunOpta worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $13.25 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $121,290.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,962.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

