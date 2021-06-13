CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,844 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

APAM opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.