CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,268 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 294,382 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,398,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.83 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

