CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,213 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $189.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.87. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $114.19 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

