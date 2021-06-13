CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,134 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,344.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS opened at $173.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.