CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 383,794 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $5,828,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.