CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 193,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,214 shares of company stock valued at $33,519,066. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

