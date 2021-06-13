CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 23,365 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

