CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $504.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $507.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.