CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 38,632 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38,632 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $427,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,293.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,503.35 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

