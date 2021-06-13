CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.50% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $924,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $971,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.