Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Up 128.6% in May

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CINR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.98. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter.
Ciner Resources Company Profile
Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.