Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Up 128.6% in May

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CINR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.98. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the first quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ciner Resources during the first quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

