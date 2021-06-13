Citadel Price Down 25% Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $65,321.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 212.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.