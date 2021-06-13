Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,407 shares during the quarter. Citizens Community Bancorp makes up 5.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 8.42% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZWI stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $149.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

