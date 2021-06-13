Civitas Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $136,894.69 and approximately $10.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001513 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002591 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,116,660 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

