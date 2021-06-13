CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 45.8% in May

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of CHKGF opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

