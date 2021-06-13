CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the May 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2982 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

