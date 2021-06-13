Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 318,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.19% of Centene worth $71,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.