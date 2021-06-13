Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 417,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.46% of Vertiv worth $32,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,837,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

VRT opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

