Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,799,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.76% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

