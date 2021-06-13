Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,650,409 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,650,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,908,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Playtika at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $25.75 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

