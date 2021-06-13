Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,470,000 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,295,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 2.97% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

