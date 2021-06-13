Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,875 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up about 1.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.14% of Amdocs worth $104,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Amdocs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $10,136,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Amdocs by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

