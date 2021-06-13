Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.40% of Palo Alto Networks worth $125,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $132,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $365.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

