Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 132,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $55,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.