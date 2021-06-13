Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 8,500 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.88% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $57,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $435.60 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $251.84 and a 52 week high of $449.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.42.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

