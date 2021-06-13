Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys New Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,668,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.07% of Ferrari as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after acquiring an additional 723,416 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Italy lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. YCG LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

RACE opened at $211.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

