Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 132,188 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,668,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of Ferrari as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RACE opened at $211.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $233.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
