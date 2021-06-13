Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,394 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $150,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,441.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,313.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

