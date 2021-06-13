Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,659,100 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.