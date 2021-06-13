Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.77% of Lyft worth $87,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,776,652 shares of company stock valued at $182,951,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.