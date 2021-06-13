Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,664 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $40,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.