Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,405,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 1.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 1.32% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $166,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NYSE TEVA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

