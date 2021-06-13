Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $134.91 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,503,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.44% of Nutrien worth $134,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 27.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 518.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 115,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $64.90 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

