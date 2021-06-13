Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $136.23 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,315 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for 1.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 8.03% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $136,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $53.57 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.