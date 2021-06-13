Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $25.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333,500 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $25,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

