Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $43.89 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.29% of PagSeguro Digital worth $43,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

