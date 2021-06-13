Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $43.89 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.29% of PagSeguro Digital worth $43,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $52.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.55. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

