Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $51.34 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,565 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $541.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.41 and a 52-week high of $541.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.80. The company has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

