Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $79.03 Million Stock Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 3.09% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $79,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVMI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

NVMI stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

